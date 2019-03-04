Judge approves trial delay for Kealohas due to cancer treatment

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A federal judge on Monday agreed to push back the federal corruption trial for the Kealohas based on Katherine Kealoha’s cancer diagnosis and the treatment required.
The trial has been rescheduled to mid-May with the jury selection process to begin on the 15th.
A motion filed by the Kealohas’ attorney last week requested a delay, saying the former deputy prosecutor has cancer and needed “immediate treatment.”
On Friday, federal Judge John Michael Seabright said he needed more information on Kealoha’s health and set a hearing for Monday for Kealoha’s doctor to elaborate.
The motion itself did not specify what type of cancer Kealoha had been diagnosed with or what type of treatment she needs.
The trial was set to begin on March 18. Some 480 prospective jurors were already summoned for this month.
Kealoha faces three separate federal trials, covering a host of charges ― from public corruption to drug counts. Her husband, ex-Police Chief Louis Kealoha, also faces charges in connection with two of the trials.
