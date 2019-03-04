Hawaii holds off Longwood in 8-4 win, 4th-straight victory for ‘Bows

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Make it four in a row for the Rainbow Warrior baseball team.
Hawaii (6-5) got above the .500 win mark for the first time this season wit an 8-4 win over Longwood Sunday afternoon at Les Murakami Stadium. Led by two hits apiece from Scotty Scott, Dallas Duarte, Maaki Yamazaki and Ethan Lopez, the Rainbow Warriors finished with 11 hits to hold off the Lancers.
Longwood took an early lead before the Warriors posted three runs in the bottom of the third before Yamasaki added a run in the fourth on an RBI single.
After a Longwood run in the top of the fifth, Hawaii scored again in the fifth on a Longwood error for a 5-2 lead.
Longwood would make it a one run game in the sixth inning on a De'Andre Pitts two-run home run, but Jacob Sniffin, Jack Kennelly and Scott each recorded RBIs to put the game out of reach.
Aaron Davenport got the start for Hawaii, pitching four innings while striking out six and giving up two earned runs on three hits in the no decision.
Colin Ashworth earned his second career win after pitching 2.2 scoreless innings scattering two hit. Calvin Turchin picked up the save by recording the final two outs.
The series concludes on Tuesday at Les Murakami Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. HT.
