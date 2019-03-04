Forecast: Comfortable trade wind conditions continue

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A front over the islands will move south slowly and clear the area by Monday afternoon. Stronger trade winds will build in behind the front.
A weak cloud band will move over the islands late tomorrow night.
Once the frontal band clears the islands, the weather will remain mostly dry through tomorrow evening. A cloud band moving southwest across the islands late tomorrow night may produce scattered windward showers through Tuesday morning but the atmosphere will be too stable for much rainfall.
Mostly dry weather will return Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. A trough aloft will dig southeast over the area Wednesday night, then linger near the Big Island through Friday. That will destabilize the atmosphere, so showers may be more active from Wednesday night through Friday, especially on the Big Island.
Surf along north facing shores will continue to rise tonight as a moderate short-period north-northwest swell fills in. This swell will gradually shift out of a north to northeast direction Monday through Tuesday and continue to rise into midweek as its source tracks northeastward over the eastern Pacific.
Surf along east facing shores will rise through the first half of the week as the previously discussed northerly swell shifts out of the northeast direction and rises. This should translate to advisory- level surf for east facing shores beginning Tuesday. A combination of this northeast swell and strong trades expected Thursday through next weekend will likely keep the advisory going through the end of the week.
A small long-period northwest swell will fill in through midweek causing surf along north and west facing shores to rise late Wednesday, but well below advisory levels Wednesday night. A larger, long-period northwest swell from a similar type of source could impact the area next weekend.
