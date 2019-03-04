Flight fares fall as Southwest begins ticket sales

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rivals have started to respond to Southwest Airlines’ formal entry into the Hawaii market Monday morning, and travelers stand to benefit.
Deals on Alaska and American Airlines between Hawaii airports and several mainland locations have begun to arise.
For example, on select flights in May, round-trip travel on Alaska Airlines between Honolulu and San Jose, California was available for $197. Travelers on American Airlines could find round-trips from Maui to Las Vegas from $274 and fares between Kona International and Los Angeles from $258.
Southwest launched ticket sales Monday with introductory rates from $29 for inter-island travel and $49 for mainland flights.
The airline’s first commercial flight in the Hawaii market will be from Oakland, California to Honolulu on March 17th.
