Comfortable trade wind conditions continue

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A front over the islands will move south slowly and clear the area by Monday afternoon. Stronger trade winds will build in behind the front. A weak cloud band will move over the islands late tomorrow night. Once the frontal band clears the islands, the weather will remain mostly dry through tomorrow evening. A cloud band moving southwest across the islands late tomorrow night may produce scattered windward showers through Tuesday morning but the atmosphere will be too stable for much rainfall. Mostly dry weather will return Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. A trough aloft will dig southeast over the area Wednesday night, then linger near the Big Island through Friday. That will destabilize the atmosphere, so showers may be more active from Wednesday night through Friday, especially on the Big Island.