After much anticipation, Southwest now selling tickets for mainland, inter-island flights

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After much anticipation, passengers can now start booking both mainland and inter-island flights through Southwest Airlines.
The low-cost carrier on Monday announced it will begin its Hawaii service with an inaugural flight from Oakland to Honolulu on March 17, followed by an inaugural flight from Oakland to Kahului on April 7.
Also part of the announcement: Southwest will begin inter-island flights, starting with flights between Honolulu and Kahului on April 28 — four times daily in each direction.
It will then start flying between Honolulu and Kona on May 12.
In the coming weeks, the carrier will begin service from San Jose to Honolulu on May 5 and from San Jose to Kahului on May 26.
Ticket sales were posted on Southwest’s website with introductory fares for one-way flights between California and Hawaii starting as low as $49 if booked through March 5. Introductory fares for inter-island flights start at $29, the airline said.
In an interview on Hawaii News Now Sunrise, Tom Nealon, president of Southwest, said he couldn’t give specifics on what kind of fares should be expected after the introductory fares expire, but he promised, “you should expect to see the same things that our customers on the mainland see, which is we will be the low-fare leader to the Hawaii markets.”
The launch comes just about a week after the Federal Aviation Administration cleared the airline for takeoff — capping a more than year-long effort that was delayed by the government shutdown.
The airline said it would release additional details regarding San Diego, Sacramento and Lihue in the coming weeks. Southwest has also previously expressed interest in starting service to Las Vegas.
Nealon said all four stations in Hawaii are already fully staffed with several hundred employees.
“We’re ready to go. Our stations are in great shape. The people are excited, and I think you’re going to see incredible customer service from the Southwest employees,” Nealon said.
Southwest’s new service to Hawaii brings more competition to the table, with many other carriers already servicing the islands. However, the launch of inter-island flights makes the airline a direct competitor with Hawaiian Airlines — which has been welcome news for many travelers.
“I think it’s good. We’ll probably get cheaper flights, having a competitor to these guys," said Hawaiian Airlines passenger Charlton Ryan.
Hawaiian Airlines has not yet provided comment on Southwest’s latest announcement.
