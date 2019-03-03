Woman killed while walking along a Maui highway

MAUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - A woman is dead after she was struck twice alongside the Maui Veteran’s Highway (311) just south of Kamaaina Road in Kahului.
The crash happened around 6 a.m. Saturday. Maui police say the woman was walking in the inner north-bound lane of the highway when a Toyota truck heading the same direction hit her.
The driver of the Toyota, a 43-year-old Kihei Woman, stopped to render aid.
Moments after, police say a Jeep multi-purpose vehicle also heading north collided with the pedestrian who was in the roadway.
The Jeep fled the scene without rendering aid. A 28-year-old Wailea woman was later located and arrested for the offense of Accidents Involving Death or Serious Bodily Injury. She has been released pending further investigation.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. She has not yet been identified.
An investigation forced the closure of the road for about four hours. It has since reopened.
Police are working to determine if speed, drugs and alcohol were involved.
This is Maui County’s sixth traffic fatality for 2019 as compared to one at this time last year.
