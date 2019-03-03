Wear a lei, share a lei: City announces 2019 Lei Queen and Court

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s famed May Day celebrations are still a long ways away, but a new Lei Queen and Court has already been named.
On Saturday, Nicole Aiko Punahele Makamae Kahi ‘O Mililani Nakamatsu was crowned as the City and County of Honolulu’s 91st lei Queen.
Nakamatsu is an Iolani School graduate and an alumni of the University of Washington where she studied biology. Her late grandmother taught her how to make lei, and it’s a cherished gift and skill that she’s practiced ever since.
Nakamatsu is also an avid hula dancer who has been dancing since the young age of 4. She is an aspiring physician who hopes to treat patients in her care with aloha.
On the court is First Princess and Maryknoll School grad Brittanie-Kristina Corpus of Kaneohe, and Lei Princess Naiya ʻĀnelamainālanikuakaʻa Kuwaye-Naehu, originally from Hilo, but now a Wahiawa resident and Kamehameha Kapalama student.
The members of the court were chosen for their lei making abilities, knowledge of the Hawaiian language, poise and personality.
They were presented to the public in the courtyard of Kapolei Hale Saturday where there was hula and musical performances.
Nakamatsu and her court will reign over the city’s annual May Day is Lei Day Celebration, slated to happen at Kapiolani Park on May 1 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
The event will celebrate the art of lei with a lei making contest, Hawaiian music and ono food.
