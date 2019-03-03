Warriors lose 3rd-straight in 83-74 loss to CSUN

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warrior basketball team dropped their seventh game in conference play against CSUN Saturday night, 84-73 at the Stan Sheriff Center.
Hawaii has now lost three-straight games and is now tied for fourth in the Big West standings with CSUN and UC Davis.
Terrell Gomez poured in 32 points for the Matadors, while Jack Purchase led the ‘Bows with 20 points, draining six three-pointers, one shy of his career high, in the first half.
Brocke Stepteau had 10 points, six rebounds and four assists in his final home appearance, while fellow senior Sheriff Drammeh had three points and three assists.
The Rainbow Warriors will conclude the regular-season with a pair of road games, beginning with a meeting versus UC Davis on Thursday, March 7 at 5:00 p.m. HT.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.