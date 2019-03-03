Wahine send off seniors with win 70-55 win over Cal State Fullerton

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Wahine basketball team sent their seniors off in style with a 70-55 win over Cal State Fullerton Saturday night at the Stan Sheriff Center.
With the win, the Wahine (12-15, 8-6) move into the No. 4 spot of the Big West Conference standings thanks to a loss by UC Irvine at UC Davis earlier in the day.
Through the first three quarters of play, Hawaii was in a tightly-contested affair against Fullerton with the ‘Bows leading 49-45 heading into the final frame.
With Fullerton inching closer and closer, Hawaii went on a 14-2 run over four minutes to put the game out on ice.
Junior guard Courtney Middap led the way with 14 points and five assists while redshirt sophomore forward Amy Atwell came off the bench with 10 points, leading the team with eight rebounds.
Senior guard Tia Kanoa scored with seven points and registered a game-high six assists in the final home game of her career.
Led by Atwell, Hawaii’s bench outscored the Titans’ reserves 39-5 and out-rebounded them 37-32.
The 'Bows will head to UC Riverside and CSUN for games on Thursday, March 7 and Saturday, March 9.
