Vehicle stolen with 2 kids inside recovered; suspects still at large

MILILANI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating the theft of vehicle that had two minors inside.
According to police, it happened in the Mililani area around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.
The victims reported their vehicle was stolen and two of their daughters, ages 4 and 14, were inside the vehicle at the time.
The unidentified suspects later abandoned the vehicle inside with the children unharmed. No official word on where the vehicle was recovered.
Police have classified the case as a kidnapping and no arrests have been made.
Anyone with tips on this incident may call police or Honolulu CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.
