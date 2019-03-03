Senior night was a family affair for Kanoa

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tia Kanoa’s collegiate basketball career didn’t start in Hawaii, but the islands have always been her home.
Saturday night at the Stan Sheriff Center marked the final home game for Kanoa, who transferred from Arizona State halfway through her collegiate career to play for the Rainbow Wahine basketball team.
Surrounded by friends and family, the former Kamehameha graduate bid farewell to the Stan Sheriff Center one last time.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.