Salanoa twins say Aloha to Stan Sheriff Center
By David McCracken | March 3, 2019 at 11:25 AM HST - Updated March 3 at 11:25 AM

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Leah and Lahni Salanoa left their family in Oxnard, California after high school to play for the Rainbow Wahine basketball team, but what they ended up finding was a second home in Hawaii.

The twin forwards for head Laura Beeman’s team gave an emotional tribute to their fans, teammates and family Saturday night at the Stan Sheriff Center with a traditional Samoan dance.

While the 2019 season is far from over for the Wahine, capping off their home schedule with a win will forever be a memorable moment for the Salanoa sisters.

