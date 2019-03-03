Salanoa twins say Aloha to Stan Sheriff Center

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Leah and Lahni Salanoa left their family in Oxnard, California after high school to play for the Rainbow Wahine basketball team, but what they ended up finding was a second home in Hawaii.
The twin forwards for head Laura Beeman’s team gave an emotional tribute to their fans, teammates and family Saturday night at the Stan Sheriff Center with a traditional Samoan dance.
While the 2019 season is far from over for the Wahine, capping off their home schedule with a win will forever be a memorable moment for the Salanoa sisters.
