Playing for Warriors has been 'an amazing ride' for Purchase
By David McCracken | March 3, 2019 at 1:17 PM HST - Updated March 3 at 1:17 PM

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - When it’s all said and done, Jack Purchase will be a player etched in the record books for the Rainbow Warrior basketball team for a long time to come.

The sharpshooter from Australia transferred to Honolulu from Auburn a few years back and quickly became one of the program’s most prolific shooters, inevitably topping the leaderboards in most three-pointers made in program history.

While the loss to CSUN on Saturday night at the Stan Sheriff Center left Purchase feeling a little bittersweet on senior night, he couldn’t help but celebrate his and his team’s accomplishments on the night.

