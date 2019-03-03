No. 2 Warriors stay undefeated with sweep over No. 3 UC Irvine

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The streak continues for the No. 2 Rainbow Warrior volleyball team.
Hawaii improved to 12-0 on the season on Saturday against No. 3 UC Irvine (25-13, 25-22, 25-20) and have won 36-straight sets in 12-straight sweeps to start the season.
The ‘Bows hit .529 with a season-high 12 blocks and five aces. Opposite Rado Parapunov recorded 16 kills, hitting .565 with two aces and four blocks while outside hitter Stijn van Tilburg added 13 kills.
Aaron Koubi had a team-high 10 kills for the Anteaters.
The Warriors will next host the Outrigger Resorts Invitational, March 7-10, featuring King, Ball State and Pepperdine at the Stan Sheriff Center.
