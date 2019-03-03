Hawaii will always be a ‘special place’ for Stepteau

By David McCracken | March 3, 2019 at 11:39 AM HST - Updated March 3 at 11:39 AM

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Through five years at the University of Hawaii at Manoa, Brocke Stepteau has seen it all.

From redshirting his freshman season for the Rainbow Warrior basketball team to becoming a captain as a senior, Stepteau quickly became a fan favorite for his toughness, clutch play and ability to orchestrate Hawaii’s offense as a floor general.

While undersized, Stepteau lived for the biggest moments at the Stan Sheriff Center.

Saturday night was a culmination of a career that saw Stepteau be a part of an NCAA Tournament run and Big West championship, and he’s thankful for everyone who helped him along the way.

