Hawaii will always be a ‘special place’ for Stepteau

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Through five years at the University of Hawaii at Manoa, Brocke Stepteau has seen it all.
From redshirting his freshman season for the Rainbow Warrior basketball team to becoming a captain as a senior, Stepteau quickly became a fan favorite for his toughness, clutch play and ability to orchestrate Hawaii’s offense as a floor general.
While undersized, Stepteau lived for the biggest moments at the Stan Sheriff Center.
Saturday night was a culmination of a career that saw Stepteau be a part of an NCAA Tournament run and Big West championship, and he’s thankful for everyone who helped him along the way.
