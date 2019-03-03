Hawaii takes down Longwood, 9-1

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dylan Thomas led the Rainbow Warrior baseball team to a 9-1 victory over Longwood Saturday afternoon at Les Murakami Stadium.
After surrendering one run in the first inning, Thomas recorded a career-high 11 strikeouts over seven innings while giving up just four hits.
Hawaii scored two first-innings runs on an RBI single from Alex Baeza and a sac-fly from Ethan Lopez for a 2-1 lead.
In the fifth, Logan Pouelsen knocked in two runs with a single while Dallas Duarte, Maaki Yamazaki and Baeza tacked on RBIs to increase the lead to 7-1.
The 'Bows finished with 10 hits while Cullan Wadsworth led the Lancers with two of the team's four hits on the day. Longwood's starter, Tyler Morgan, went 4.2 innings allowing seven runs on six hits in the loss.
Hawaii and Longwood will battle again on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.