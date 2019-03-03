'Hawaii Day’ at a mainland school adjusted over cultural appropriation complaint

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -Organizers of a party meant to celebrate the Aloha State at a mainland school were forced to switch gears over fears of being culturally insensitive.
A student organization at the University of South Dakota planned a Hawaiian Day event complete with aloha shirts and lei.
But a school official says a student complained about the use of indigenous cultural symbols. So the administration advised the group to alter its plans.
A state representative here in Hawaii believes the event should go on as planned.
“To us, aloha spirit is total inclusivity, love, sharing, giving — we want to recognize other people. We want to give that gift of love,” State Rep. Bob McDermott said. “Somehow they viewed it as something different to them which is rather strange they viewed it as a cultural misappropriation which is simply political correctness run a muck.”
The students are now reportedly planning a ‘Beach Day’ party instead.
While they are still encouraging floral print shirts, they say they are no longer planning to distribute lei.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.