Drammeh ‘incredibly sad’ to play last home game for Hawaii, thankful for loyal fanbase

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - From taking charges, knocking down three-pointers and guarding the other team’s best offensive player, Sheriff Drammeh quickly endeared himself to the fans of Rainbow Warrior basketball over the past four seasons.
Never one to shy away from trash talk, Drammeh got Hawaii basketball fans out of their seats with regularity, which is why a standing ovation on Saturday night’s senior night was a fitting tribute to one of the program’s most tenacious players.
For Drammeh, not having another opportunity to play in front of Hawaii fans is disappointing, but he’s grateful for the way the program has embraced him since moving overseas from Sweden to play basketball so far away from home.
