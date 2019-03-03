Coast Guard looking for owner of kayak found off Olowalu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Coast Gaurd officials combed the waters off Maui Friday for any possible signs of a person in distress after a kayak was found adrift.
The kayak was discovered about two miles offshore of Olowalu Friday morning.
There were no reports of any missing persons in the area, but a notice to local mariners to keep an eye out for signs of distress has been issued.
The owner of the kayak is being sought. Anyone with information is being asked to contact Sector Honolulu at 808-842-2600.
Coast Guard officials also want to remind mariners to label property with “If found” decals, available through the Coast Guard Auxiliary, from Honolulu Sail and Power Squadron offices and at select marine retail and supply stores.
If property such as surfboards and kayaks do go missing, you’re urged to contact the Coast Guard to avoid possible distress reports.
