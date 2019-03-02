Suspect arrested in fatal hit-and-run crash on Kauai

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police investigators on Kauai have arrested the driver they believe is responsible for a motor vehicle accident that killed a 31-year-old Kauai resident.
County officials say 54-year-old Michael Fostanes, of Ele’ele, was taken into custody Friday on suspicion of second-degree negligent homicide.
Fostanes, according to police, is believed to have hit and struck a skateboarder on Ala Kinoiki Road some time after 5 a.m. Friday morning before later fleeing the area. Police were called to the scene, which was reported to be just south of Kauai Christian Fellowship Church, at around 5:30 a.m.
The skateboarder, 31-year-old Lenson Perez, was found unresponsive at the scene and later pronounced dead. Investigators believe he was struck by a second vehicle after having been hit by Fostanes, though the driver of the second vehicle stopped to render aid.
