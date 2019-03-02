Puna Geothermal Venture could soon be back online

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -The owner of the Puna Geothermal Venture plans to re-start operations by the end of the year.
The Puna power plant was shut down last year during the Kilauea Eruption.
An access road to the facility has been rebuilt along with a new well that’s been drilled. Equipment from the mainland has been shipped in to help get the plant back online.
The Hawaii Tribune Herald reports that tests of the equipment is awaiting the connection of power lines to Hawaii Electric Light Company, but the company is working diligently to resume operations.
They expect to soon start unplugging wells that were closed as the lava approached.
