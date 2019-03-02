Proposal to address Pali Highway rockfall hazard includes tunnel extension

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state’s preliminary plan for protecting Pali Highway townbound drivers from rockfalls includes extending the tunnel over existing lanes and reinforcing the slope with mesh.
Officials have estimated that addressing the hazard will cost about $15 million and could take months to complete.
The rockfall that prompted the closure of the townbound lanes happened last month, following a heavy rain. In the days after the incident, several additional landslides happened, sending boulders as big as SUVs raining onto lanes.
During the closure, the Kaneohe-bound lanes are being contraflowed during peak hours. And officials are hopeful that they’ll be able to extend the hours the lanes are open to accommodate more commuters.
A conceptual image released Friday illustrates the proposed work ahead for the area.
The plan includes:
- Reinforcing the slope under Old Pali Road with the installation of a mesh that catches loose materials.
- Securing the rockface above the existing tunnel with special nails and mesh.
- And extending the Pali Tunnel over the town-bound lanes to provide rockfall protection to drivers.
