Odumu, Kanoa, and Salanoa sisters bid ‘Aloha to Stan Sheriff Center

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Laura Beeman and the Wahine basketball team will bid Aloha to four seniors tomorrow afternoon at the Stan Sheriff Center.
UH guards, Rachel Odumu, Tia Kanoa, and twin sisters Leah & Lahni Salanoa will play their final home game against Cal State Fullerton at 3:00 p.m.
The game will be played prior to the men’s senior night which will tip-off at 8:00 p.m. later in the evening. Lei and autograph sessions will follow for both games.
Our Kainoa Carlson caught up with the four Wahine seniors to reminisce about what playing basketball at the University of Hawai’i meant to them and what they will miss most about the program.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.