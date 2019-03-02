No. 2 Warriors sweep through UC Irvine, 3-0

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The No. 2 Rainbow Warrior volleyball team is on a tear.
Hawaii (11-0, 1-0, BWC) dominated No. 3 UC Irvine Friday night in the Big West Conference opener, sweeping the Anteaters 33-31, 25-19, 25-14 on the road.
With the win, the ‘Bows have now won 33-consecutive sets in 11-straight sweeps, a new program record.
The Warriors also snapped UC Irvine’s seven-match win streak.
Opposite Rado Parapunov led the way for Hawaii with 18 kills including 12 in a heart-stopping first set of play.
Fellow outside hitter Stijn van Tilburg added nine kills and six digs while middles Dalton Solbrig (6) and Patrick Gasman (5) combined for 11 kills.
Joel Schneidmiller led the Anteaters with nine kills.
Hawaii will look to keep possession of the Pineapple Orange Crate on Saturday against the Anteaters. First serve is set for 5 p.m. HT.
