Kaneohe-bound lanes of H-3 to close over the weekend for repairs

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Eastbound lanes of the H-3 Freeway will close Saturday night for road maintenance, according to the state Department of Transportation.
All Kaneohe-bound lanes between Halawa and the Halekou Interchange will be inaccessible from 7 p.m. Saturday night to 7 a.m. Sunday morning.
Despite ongoing closures of the Pali Highway, state transportation officials say the route will be open in the Kaneohe-bound direction during the duration of the H-3 closure.
