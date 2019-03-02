Kaneohe-bound lanes of H-3 to close over the weekend for repairs

(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff | March 1, 2019 at 3:35 PM HST - Updated March 2 at 12:42 PM

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Eastbound lanes of the H-3 Freeway will close Saturday night for road maintenance, according to the state Department of Transportation.

All Kaneohe-bound lanes between Halawa and the Halekou Interchange will be inaccessible from 7 p.m. Saturday night to 7 a.m. Sunday morning.

Despite ongoing closures of the Pali Highway, state transportation officials say the route will be open in the Kaneohe-bound direction during the duration of the H-3 closure.

