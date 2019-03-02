Freshmen deliver for ‘Bows in 5-4 win over Longwood

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three scoreless innings from freshman pitcher Li’i Pontes out of the bullpen helped seal the win for the Rainbow Warrior baseball team in a 5-4 thriller over Longwood Friday night at les Murakami Stadium.
Hawaii (4-5) trailed 4-3 in the bottom of the eighth before Jack Kennelly’s RBI single brought home Daylen Calicdan to tie things up. From there, another freshman in Dallas Duarte drove home Kennelly on the game-winning RBI-single.
The story of the game, however. was Pontes, who took over the mound and shutdown the Longwood lineup, striking out seven of nine batters while not allowing a hit or walk.
Pontes took the win on his record ater Jeremy Wu-Yelland surrendered four runs on six hits in six innings. He also recorded five strikeouts.
Game No. 2 of the four-game series will take place Saturday at Les Murakami Stadium. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. HT.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.