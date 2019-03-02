Family of DUI crash victim: ‘They took a mom away from her kids’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Six children are now without a mother after a car crash in Kalihi last month.
Brianne Lee, 32, was killed at the intersection of North Vineyard Boulevard and Liliha Street on February 16th.
Honolulu police arrested Ken Aisek, 20, for negligent homicide, driving drunk and without a license. Aisek was later released pending further investigation
For the first time, Lee’s mother is talking about the pain and questions she has about her daughter's death.
“I don't really know details at all. I'm waiting for somebody to contact me and let me know some details so that me and my family can know what happened," said Michele.
Michele said her daughter’s children are all under the age of 18.
She said her daughter had a sense of humor, a big heart, and was very giving mother – and now her family is forever destroyed.
"I never thought that I would be picking up my child in a box,” she said. "They took a mom away from her kids, took my daughter away.”
Sources say moments before the crash, Aisek was pulled over by police for several traffic offenses. But instead of complying with the officer, Aisek took off, ran a red light and slammed into Lee’s vehicle.
The Honolulu Police Department said it is investigating the collision and the Professional Standards Office is reviewing whether departmental policies were followed.
Three passengers in Aisek’s vehicle and the passenger in Lee’s vehicle were all taken to a nearby emergency room in serious condition.
Michele is begging those witnesses to speak out about what happened.
“Just for somebody to tell us what happened. How that happened because we didn’t know at first that he was stopped prior. So just anything. For them to tell us anything, that would be great.”
Anyone with information can call police or message her through the family’s GoFundMe account. Donations will go toward funeral costs and the children.
