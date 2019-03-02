Check your plants: Little fire ants found on fern sold at Punahou Carnival

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you bought a plant at the Punahou Carnival, check it for little fire ants ― now.
The state Agriculture Department said Friday that the insects were recently discovered on a staghorn fern that was sold at the carnival on February 2.
A Kaimuki resident told the department that she and her infant were stung in their bed. The fern was on a nightstand beside the bed, officials said.
Other plants that the same resident bought at the carnival didn’t have any little fire ants. State officials also haven’t found any little fire ants in the areas at Punahou School where the plants were staged and sold, and are still working with the school to determine where the plant came from.
“We went out and surveyed the area were the carnival was staged, and we did not find any ants there,” said Kevin Hoffman, the department’s Plant Industry Administrator.
The ants are an invasive species that pack a powerful and painful bite. The state recently made a $500,000 commitment towards eradicating the insect, which was reported this week to have invaded new territory: Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.
“The little fire ant is quite a small ant, very slow moving. People don’t really notice it when it’s there," said Hoffman. "They’re primarily a problem because as colonies build up, they come in contact with humans.”
Phyllis Shimabukuro-Geiser, acting chairwoman of the state Department of Agriculture, said anyone who bought plants at the carnival should do a simple bait test: Put some peanut butter on a chopstick to lure out ants.
If ants show up, after an hour or so, put the chopsticks in a bag, stick it in the freezer, and call the Agriculture Department.
Little fire ants, originally from South America, are considered among the world’s most invasive species.
The tiny ants are pale orange ― and have a mighty sting. They can even cause blindness in pets.
Anyone who suspects they may have little fire ants on their property is asked to call the state’s pest hotline at 643-PEST. Get more information on little fire ants by clicking here.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.