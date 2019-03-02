An early-morning fire chars a Manoa Valley home, causing $220K in damage

MANOA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters rushed to a home in Manoa Valley Saturday morning to extinguish a two-alarm fire.
Honolulu fire officials say the fire happened just before 4 a.m. at a home along East Manoa Road.
HFD said the single-family one-story home had flames and smoke coming out of the front area of the house.
More than 40 personnel responded and had the fire under control by 4:15 a.m. Flames were fully extinguished just after 4:40 a.m.
HFD reports that no one was home at the time, and an occupant was in the process of moving out of the home.
No injuries were reported. The cause was classified as undetermined.
Damage was estimated at $180,000 to the structure and another $40,000 to contents.
