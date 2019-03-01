2018 was a bad year for pedestrians in Hawaii and across the nation

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Startling new figures show that pedestrian fatalities are on the rise locally and nationally.
The Governors Highway Safety Association found that more than 6,200 pedestrians were killed in 2018 ― a 4 percent increase from the year before.
Meanwhile, Hawaii saw the biggest percentage increase in the nation in pedestrian deaths last year ― in part because a significant uptick in pedestrian deaths followed a year when they were lower than average.
Overall, the report gave Hawaii one of the nation’s highest per capita rates of pedestrian fatalities.
In all of 2018, Hawaii had 43 pedestrian deaths. In all of 2017, 15 pedestrians were killed on Hawaii roadways.
The study comes as the city rolls out a number of pedestrian safety measures, and as police pledge a renewed crackdown on drivers who get behind the wheel while drunk.
