She’s the world’s longest-serving kumu hula ... and has never stopped learning

“I don’t even know my age when I started," said Alama. “I know I was a little, little girl because I used to have long hair for a little, little girl. They always selected me. Don’t ask me why they selected me but they always do. There was always teachers that would say, ‘You come over here,’ and I would go over there and they would say, 'Do you know how to hula?" And I would say ‘mhmm.’”