Forecast: Calm, cool weather continues into the weekend; weak front on Sunday

More typical NE winds are taking over on your Aloha Saturday as high pressure moves closer to the islands from the northwest.
A weak front will move down the island chain on Sunday, resulting in a boost in trade showers. High pressure following the front will usher in stronger trade wind regime beginning Sunday night through the middle of next week.
Rough surf will continue along north facing shores through Friday due to the aforementioned northerly winds in place.
Heights will trend down into the weekend as the swells from the northwest and north-northeast gradually fade. A moderate short-period north- northwest swell is expected to arrive Sunday, which will continue to support small to moderate surf along north facing shores.
Surf along south facing shores could see a rise late next week due to a gale- to storm-force low positioned southeast of New Zealand over the next day or two.
