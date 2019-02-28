Repairs ongoing to broken water main near Pearl Harbor

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A temporary fix has restored water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, but area residents are urged to continue conserving water as crews continue to repair a major water line.
The large water main at the nearby pumping station broke Thursday morning. It impacted Pearl Harbor-area homes, schools and businesses, prompting an urgent call for water conservation.
Pearl Harbor Kai Elementary, Mokulele Elementary and Hickam Elementary closed early Thursday of last week because of the water service issues.
They have since reopened, but repairing the water main break could take a week or even longer.
The break was found in a 42-inch water line from the Navy’s Waiawa pumping station.
Water service has been restored using an alternate water source, but the Navy says that supply is limited.
“Everyone has to conserve water as much as possible,” said Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam spokesman Chuck Anthony. “Make sure your showers are short, if you’re going to do laundry do a full load, and just use the only amount of water you need for health and safety.”
The massive break was found near the Pearl City Home Depot and Navy officials say all of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam and the surrounding naval properties were affected.
The conservation request will be in place until the broken line is completely repaired.
This story will be updated.
