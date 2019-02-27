Round up the kids: The circus is back to town!

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Come one, come all to the Super American Circus!
The glitzy family show is back in town.
The superhero-themed production will feature thrilling acts, including the winner of France’s Got Talent performing “Human Flags.”
There will also be motorcycle stunts and sommersaults on an elevated circular platform.
The fun starts Friday night at the Neal Blaisdell Center, with shows through the weekend.
