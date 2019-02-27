Potential juror gets thrown in jail for yelling ‘he’s guilty’ in crowded courthouse

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man who was thrown in jail after allegedly yelling “He is guilty!” in a crowded courtroom hallway because he wanted to get out of jury duty wasn’t charged Wednesday, but did get a stern talking to from the judge.
Jacob Maldonado spent the night in jail before appearing before Judge Ed Kubo on Wednesday morning to answer a contempt of court allegation.
He was ultimately let go without being charged or fined.
But Kubo did condemn Maldonado’s actions, saying that he had to release 44 jurors and declare a mistrial in an assault case because of what he did.
“It was so uncalled for,” Kubo said. “The fairness of a trial is mandated and expected.”
The incident happened after Maldonado was called to the state courthouse in Honolulu on Tuesday morning, and was awaiting ― along with dozens of other potential jurors ― the jury selection process.
Kubo said he was told that Maldonado was “continuously yelling, ‘He is guilty! He is guilty,'” in a crowded third floor atrium.
Kubo called Maldonado into the courtroom after the outburst and questioned him, but Maldonado “did not respond." So Kubo threw him in jail for the night and set his bail at $10,000 ― cash only. He set a hearing for a possible contempt of court charge for Wednesday morning.
Attorneys said they have rarely if ever heard of a juror being put in jail.
In court on Wednesday, Maldonado’s attorney confirmed that his client had wanted to get out of jury duty, and thought his yelling would do the trick.
But lawyer Jason Burks also said his client had had a terrible day. His father was recently diagnosed with cancer, Burks said, and his wife was undergoing a medical procedure of her own.
“He was trying to get out of jury duty,” Burks said. “Obviously, he took a very improper approach to it.”
After hearing Maldonado’s reasons for his outburst, Kubo softened.
Maldonado also apologized to the court and said he wouldn’t do it again.
Kubo asked about Maldonado’s father and wife. He responded that his father would be undergoing treatment, but he didn’t know the results of his wife’s tests, apparenlty because he had been in jail overnight.
Kubo told him that he wasn’t going to charge him with a crime.
But he did take one last opportunity to make clear the severity of what Maldonado did, comparing attempts to taint a jury or the jury selection process to yelling “there’s a bomb” on an airplane.
He emphasized that breaking the rules as a juror threatened defendants’ rights to a fair trial.
“We have to take it seriously,” Kubo said. “Soldiers ... are fighting for this American value. It’s important.”
Outside of the courtroom, Burks said the decision to jail Maldonado was unusual. But, he added, the circumstances were very unusual, too.
Burks also questioned whether Maldonado’s due process rights were violated since he was immediately thrown in jail for something that didn’t happen in the courtroom. He believed that Kubo should have instead set a hearing to consider the charge, at which time Maldonado would have been represented by an attorney.
“I don’t believe the process was followed as it should be," Burks said, adding, “Ultimately, he paid a penalty.”
