Entertainment: Battle Rounds Day 2 for “The Voice” continues

Last night, Grace’s favorite part of “The Voice” continued; it was the blind auditions and it kicked off strong right out of the blocks. Domenic Haynes was the first singer on the show and Adam turned his chair first. Then it was Freshman Judge John Legend hitting his button, but what Legend didn’t know was that Adam had blocked him. Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton saw and were cracking up that Legend didn’t see it and was dancing. Finally Legend saw the “Blocked” lights on the floor and the look at Adam was “Legend-ary”.