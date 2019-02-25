What’s Trending: Faster flights, Nike’s new ad, Rakhi’s birthday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The jet stream has gotten really, really fast. So fast, it’s cutting flying time off of eastbound flights across the mainland. Nonstops from LAX to New York are often taking under four hours. Four hours is 240 minutes. A United flight recently made it in 226 minutes. The jet stream shaved half an hour off that flight! And the L.A. Times this morning reports a jet flying over Pennsylvania got over 800 mph for awhile, which we think may be a record for a regular commercial flight.