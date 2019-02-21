What’s Trending: Shoving reporters, Industrial shredders and stress balls, Dads help daughters’ ballet, Epic dance battle

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Capitol Police recently pushed and shoved reporters and lawmakers want to know why. The way Capitol Hill is laid out, floor votes happen in the actual Capitol, but hearings and office work mostly happen in six office buildings connected by tunnels. Reporters catch lawmakers in transit for questions. Lawmakers are used to it, actually like it, because they can get publicity without running late, and walk away if they DON’T want to talk. So when Capitol Police suddenly cracked down on it, pushing and shoving, Even a pregnant woman got pushed. Democrat and Republican lawmakers were shocked. Turns out there were concerns about one guy who’s not a reporter but lurks with them. Maybe officers thought lawmakers would LIKE to see reporters shoved. But the truth is, even lawmakers who blast the media in general tend to be on amiable terms with the ones they actually know.