Wanted Wednesday Update: Man tied to a forgery, theft case arrested

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man who recently violated his probation after a 2016 bank robbery has been arrested, according to police.
Honolulu police and CrimeStoppers are no longer searching for 32-year-old Joshua Kingsley-Tong.
He was recently arrested after violating probation, and his $100,000 bench warrant was recalled.
In August 2016, police said Tong entered the American Savings Bank in Kahala and handed the teller a check to be cashed. The transaction was completed without incident.
Shortly after, he went to the Waialae American Savings Bank and attempted to cash another check.
“The teller became suspicious and did not cash the check. The bank then contacted the account holder who stated that she did not write the checks out to the male,” CrimeStoppers said.
Police were notified and Kingsley-Tong was arrested.
He was taken into custody for second-degree forgery, Unauthorized Possession of Confidential Personal Information and Theft in the Second Degree.
Kingsley-Tong had 18 prior convictions.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.