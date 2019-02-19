What’s Trending: Politics on the edge, Riding Mavericks, Dr. Ken, Singing for Michael Buble

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Republicans crossed over to vote for Obama. Democrats crossed over to vote for Trump. In a diverse Republic there is opportunity in the middle. For years we saw Republicans bedeviled from within by their own right, the uncompromising Tea Party, or Freedom Caucus. Now Democrats face the same challenge from the left. Most of the many Dem contenders for president are running from the left, espousing views popular in New York or San Francisco but not in Texas or the Midwest. This challenge isn’t confined to America. In Britain, seven Labour Party leaders quit yesterday, charging that their party is moving too far to the left to be electable. The last time Labour moved toward the center it found itself in power, under Tony Blair.