Want to act in a Broadway play? ‘Rent’ is holding an open casting call in Honolulu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As Broadway buzz hits Hawaii, casting producers are looking for new talent in the islands.
Later this year, the famed production ‘Phantom of the Opera’ will play at the Neal S. Blaisdell Concert Hall.
Tickets for that are now on sale and going fast, but two other shows are also slated to hit the stage: ‘The Illusionist’ and 'Rent.’
As a part of its 20th Anniversary Tour, ‘Rent’ will be making a stop in the islands and holding an open casting call for interested actors.
Auditions will take place on March 3 at the Blaisdell. Broadway hopefuls auditioning should prepare a 16-32 bar cut of a song from the show or in a similar style. If requested, a second piece should be available.
Registration begins at 9 a.m. and anyone wishing to be seen must be registered by noon. Participants are asked to enter through the backstage door of the concert hall.
For more information on casting, click here.
Ahead of auditions, casting directors will be holding an audition master class at 10 a.m. on March 2. It will also be held at the Blaisdell Concert Hall.
Participants can get tips from directors and learn how to prepare.
Students from various high schools, universities and other performing arts groups will be invited to attend as observers.
The Phantom of the Opera runs at the Blaisdell from Aug. 7 till Sept. 1, 2019.
Shows for The Illusionists go from Oct. 23 till Oct. 27, and Rent from Dec. 24 until Dec. 29, 2019.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.