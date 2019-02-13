What’s Trending: Dietary supplements, Susan Boyle, Special Olympics golfer, bird chase

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The FDA sent nasty grams to 17 companies telling them to knock it off with the unapproved Alzheimer’s treatments. The FDA could and should also go after makers of dubious dietary supplements, but hasn’t. Alex Jones, the conspiracy theorist behind the website Infowars, makes his living hawking those pills. There are several problems with them. They never got the vetting that prescription meds do. Second, the claims made about them go farther than the law allows. Third, they might have side effects. Fourth, people might not take meds they SHOULD take because they’re taking these pills instead.