What’s Trending: Dietary supplements, Susan Boyle, Special Olympics golfer, bird chase

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The FDA sent nasty grams to 17 companies telling them to knock it off with the unapproved Alzheimer’s treatments. The FDA could and should also go after makers of dubious dietary supplements, but hasn’t. Alex Jones, the conspiracy theorist behind the website Infowars, makes his living hawking those pills. There are several problems with them. They never got the vetting that prescription meds do. Second, the claims made about them go farther than the law allows. Third, they might have side effects. Fourth, people might not take meds they SHOULD take because they’re taking these pills instead.
Susan Boyle, everyone knows her right? She made her debut on *Britain’s Got Talent back in 2009? She’s back at it! She’s on the American’s Got Talent “All star edition”. On Monday night she performed the same song she did back in 2009-- “I dreamed a dream” All of the judges were impressed... Simon called her a champ. We find out if Susan wins in next week’s finale show.
