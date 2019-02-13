Memorial services set for former state lawmaker, leader Jackie Young

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The life and legacy of former state lawmaker Jackie Young will be honored in an upcoming memorial service announced by the family.
The public is invited to the service which will be held on March 31 at Kawaihao Church in Honolulu.
Visitation begins at 1 p.m. with the services to follow at 2 p.m.
Young was an influential feminist in Hawaii and championed Native Hawaiian rights. She was also a staunch advocate for stronger domestic violence laws.
She died on Feb. 10 at the age of 84.
She was the first woman elected to hold the title of vice speaker for the Hawaii State House of Representatives.
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports Young died at St. Francis Hospice shortly after suffering a stroke.
She was an strong advocate of civil rights and was first elected to the state House in 1992, representing Kailua to Waimanalo.
In 1998, she was diagnosed with breast cancer and used that experience to advocate for cancer survivors with the American Cancer Society of Hawaii.
Young is survived by four children, three grandchildren, a niece, nephew and grandnephew.
