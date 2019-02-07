What’s Trending: Trump’s tax returns, Pelosi’s clap, Deer jumps over dog

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The House Ways & Means Committee is expected to subpoena Donald Trump’s tax returns. What’s not known is when. Ways & Means Chairman Richard Neal, a Massachusetts Democrat known as not being partisan, wants to move carefully. Politico.com reports Treasury has been working for months on grounds NOT to hand the returns over. It’s a felony to leak tax returns but Trump thinks someone WILL, and he doesn’t want those returns made public. There are two schools of thought. The more sinister one is that there are records of payments by Russians or Saudis. The other is that the returns show Trump is worth less than he claims, or may otherwise reveal he fibbed about something. Fun fact: the Treasury official in charge of data requests is a former chief of staff for Mitch McConnell.