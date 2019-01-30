What’s Trending: Mnuchin and Russia, Kirby Jenner, Elsa gets arrested

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new connection emerges between the Trump administration and Russia. The interesting thing about this one is, it has nothing to do with Trump. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is the focus of this one. He’s been moving to lift economic sanctions against Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska... sanctions the administration repeatedly delayed... sanctions we now know were nowhere near as severe as advertised. A Deripaska associate who was NOT sanctioned, Len Blavatnik, is a big GOP donor. Family members gave to the Trump campaign; HE gave $1 million to the Trump inaugural. He previously took a piece of Mnuchin’s Hollywood investments. You might not hear too much about this because before helping Trump this guy gave to Democrats.