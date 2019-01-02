For some minorities, ancestry DNA kits might not tell the whole story

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - DNA kits were a popular holiday gift, but for those who are not of European descent, they can be limiting.
A new report from USA Today says about 30 percent of Americans might not get much in the way of results from ancestry kits. Those affected include Asians, Polynesians and African-Americans.
Kalani Mondoy, who lives in Los Angeles, ran into the problem because he’s part-Native Hawaiian.
He said he wanted to trace his mom’s roots, adding that the tradition of oral history instead of using documents made it difficult for his search to be accurate.
Complicating things, his mom was adopted so they weren’t initially able to track down Mondoy’s biological grandfather.
Also, most of the databases that are used tend to be Euro-centric, but that is slowly changing.
USA Today reports that companies are trying to expand their reference panels, and because of that the accuracy is improving for minorities.
Mondoy said that in 2015, he was told he was 57 percent Polynesian and 31 percent East Asian. Three years later, he was informed that he was mostly Filipino, 40 percent Polynesian and and about 8 percent Northern European.
One thing that you can do if you’re interested is to collect DNA from your oldest relatives now.
