Oahu’s first baby of 2019 was actually due to arrive on Christmas

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Alekah Obra Garcia handily took the title of Hawaii’s first baby of 2019.
She was born at 12:01 a.m. at Kona Community Hospital, weighing 6 pounds, 11 ounces.
Both mom and dad ― Clarissa and Johnson Garcia — work at the hospital. They have one other child, and they’re absolutely “thrilled” with their new baby girl.
Oahu’s first baby of 2019, meanwhile, was actually due to arrive on Christmas.
Instead, little Galadriel entered the world at 1 a.m. on New Year’s Day.
She was born a healthy 7 pounds, 15 ounces and 21 inches long.
And her parents — Viphavady Souvannavong and Dennis Keigley — couldn’t be happier.
“She was ready to come out, but she waited for the new year,” said Keigley. “We’re very excited. She’s a real blessing.”
Wondering how the parents came up with the little one’s name?
Galadriel is an elf from the Lord of the Rings, and her character is played by Cate Blanchett in the movies.
The name is still a unique one, but it surged in popularity about 2003, according to Baby Center.
