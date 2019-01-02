Locally breezy trades and some advisory level waves

Moderate to breezy trade winds will be blowing for the first week of 2019. A few clouds and showers will ride in on the trades with most of the showers for the usual windward and mauka spots, mainly during the night and morning hours.
A band of moisture from an old cold front could increase windward showers Friday night and early Saturday. Trade winds will be slowing down and becoming light over the weekend as a ridge of high pressure moves closer to the islands, with the chance of more afternoon clouds and pop-up showers. Trade wind weather should return Monday.
At the beach, we have a moderate northwest swell and a tradewind-generated east swell on the rise, so a high surf advisory is posted through Thursday morning for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai and the north shores of Maui, and the east shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and the Big Island. A small craft advisory is also posted for all Hawaiian coastal waters.
