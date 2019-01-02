Locally breezy trades and some advisory level waves

At the beach, we have a moderate northwest swell and a tradewind-generated east swell on the rise, so a high surf advisory is posted through Thursday morning for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai and the north shores of Maui, and the east shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and the Big Island. A small craft advisory is also posted for all Hawaiian coastal waters.