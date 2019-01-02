Kalihi residents fearful after home damaged by illegal fireworks

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Richard Zamora said his lanai took a direct hit when an illegal firework exploded near his home on Machado Street in Kalihi around 9:30 p.m. New Year’s Eve.
"You see those chunks? See that? The holes? That's all from the shrapnel, that's from the explosion,” Zamora said. “When it blew, it blew right here. All the shrapnel went BOOSH!"
Pieces of his home ended up in his neighbor Colin Watanabe’s yard about 35 feet away.
"It has to stop. HPD has a very hard job, to catch these guys in the act. That we understand. That we have to live with until who knows what else they ban," Watanabe said.
It has been eight years since Oahu banned most fireworks, including sparklers. Police routinely urge people to be safe and leave it to the professionals, but every year, people don’t listen.
Honolulu Fire Department officials report nine fires started by fireworks overnight.
Emergency Medical Services officials said four people were taken to hospitals with fireworks-related injuries.
“Last night could have been downright deadly," said Zamora.
Watanabe just wants people to “be better neighbors.”
“Have some consideration,” he said.
The Honolulu Police Department did not respond to Hawaii News Now’s request about how many fireworks-related arrests, if any, were made.
Anyone found selling, possessing, or using illegal fireworks could face five years in jail and a fine of up to $2,000.
